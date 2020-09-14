The Queen aka Kate Miller-Heidke was the hot favourite to win but was beaten by rival Bushranger Network Ten/ Getty

The win was a surprise to fans, with many guessing The Queen would take out the competition.

Adding fuel to rumours of The Queen’s win, her short odds on Sportsbet had many believing she would take out the top prize.

Her odds were at $1.30 following the filming of The Masked Singer’s grand finale last week, while Bushrangers were close behind at $4. Meanwhile, Frillneck was an outside chance at $7.50.

Winner! Bushranger was unmasked as Bonnie Anderson after winning the show.

It’s been a dramatic and unusual season for The Masked Singer thanks to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

While changes were made to ensure best practices of social distancing, a back-up dancer tested positive to COVID-19, leading to a multi-person cluster.

The positive case caused filming to come to an immediate halt and all members of production – including contestants, judges and host Osher Gunsberg – were required to self-isolate for two weeks.

Every episode of the show was already in the bag aside from the grand finale.

Frillneck was unmasked to reveal Eddie Perfect.

The grand finale, which featured a sing-off between Frillneck, Queen and Bushranger, was filmed in a unique and unprecedented way last Tuesday.

The Masked Singer was filmed across Melbourne, Sydney and New Zealand, with Victorian-based panellists Dannii Minogue and Dave Hughes returning to the show’s Melbourne set, while New South Wales-based Osher Gunsberg and Jackie O filmed from inside a Sydney studio.

But new judge Urzila Carlson was required to isolate upon her return to her home country of New Zealand, so she dialled into the taping of the episode via a video link on her laptop, while she quarantines inside an Auckland hotel room.

It’s understood Osher and Jackie were anxious to return to their families after isolating in Victoria for 14 days, so were allowed to return home to New South Wales.