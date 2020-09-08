The Masked Singer's Bushranger, Queen and Frillneck will face off in the finale. Network Ten

It’s been a dramatic and unusual season for The Masked Singer thanks to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

While changes were made to ensure best practices of social distancing, a back-up dancer tested positive to COVID-19, leading to a multi-person cluster.

The positive case caused filming to come to an immediate halt and all members of production – including contestants, judges and host Osher Gunsberg – were required to self-isolate for two weeks.

Every episode of the show was already in the bag aside from the grand finale.

Despite precautions The Masked Singer was shut down due to a positive COVID-19 result (pictured: judges Dannii Minogue, Dave Hughes and Jackie "O" Henderson). Network Ten

Isaiah Firebrace, who was behind the Wizard costume on the show, previously shared details to Who about how the contestants were told about the debacle.

“We all went back to our dressing room and then an hour went past then it was three hours, four hours, five hours and I’m like ‘What the heck is happening?’. Then I get a knock at the door and it’s one of the producers saying the health department’s involved and that there’s been positive cases on site and I’m like ‘Wow!’”

"I get a knock at the door and it’s one of the producers saying the health department’s involved and that there’s been positive cases on site and I’m like ‘Wow!’” The Masked Singer contestant Isaiah Firebrace said of the moment the contestants found out. Network Ten

The X Factor winner added he and the other contestants were all told they needed to self-isolate for 14 days.

“They handled it really well. Channel Ten and [production company] Warner – everything they were doing in terms of hygiene and social distancing was amazing so it’s just really unfortunate. And everyone is in good health who’s affected,” he said.

The Masked Singer finale airs Monday, 7.30pm, September 15 on Network Ten