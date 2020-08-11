The Masked Singer's Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson, Osher Gunsberg, Dave Hughes and Jackie O Henderson. Network Ten

Celebrity panellist Dave Hughes, who joins the likes of radio star Jackie "O" Henderson, singer Dannii Minogue and comedian Urzila Carlson on the guessing panel, admits he has no idea who any of the talent are but knows the A-list names this year are top-notch.

"I've been told the first series did so well that every singer has put their hand up to get involved now, so the quality apparently is really good," Hughsey has said.

Osher is back on hosting duties! Network Ten

"I think it's just a really fun format. I'm excited to see who's under the masks as much as anyone is. On the judging panel, the guessing panel, or whatever you want to call it, we've got no idea. I really think the whole 'who the hell is it?' is the secret to the show. The secrecy is next-level," the funnyman added.

Last night, retired tennis ace Mark Philippoussis was unveiled as the first celebrity singer masquerading as the echidna!

So as more names are revealed each week, keep scrolling as we round up exactly who every single celebrity is on the 2020 series of The Masked Singer Australia.

Echidna: The prickly mammal has been unveiled as retired tennis champ Mark Philippoussis, 43.

This article originally appeared on our sister site Now To Love.