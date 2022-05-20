Would you do us the honour of becoming officially the godmother? Instagram

Upon seeing the display, an emotional Jackie placed her hands over her face in surprise as she and Tegan embraced in a hug.

"You don't even know yet," Kyle said. "You gotta ask. You can't just make out, guys," he added as the women were hugging.

Eventually, Kyle popped the question to Jackie, saying: "Would you do us the honour of becoming officially the godmother?"

The Masked Singer judge's answer was instant, saying: "Yes I will."

In honour of the new role, Kyle and Tegan had organised a gift pack for Jackie, packed with a new mug, a ring, and more.

Kyle announced he and his fiancée were expecting earlier this year on the Kyle and Jackie O Show. Joined by his bride-to-be, he said that Tegan was three months along and the bub was set to arrive in August.

"We're having a baby!" he excitedly announced as the entire KIIS FM studio cheered.

Kyle went on to say that he hoped the bub was “either a girl … or a little gay son,” and praised Tegan's “beautiful big meaty t***ies” since she’s become pregnant.

Jackie said she was "so happy" for the couple, noting that the news explained Kyle's emotional outbursts of late.

The pair also announced they were expecting a boy after hosting a grand gender reveal on a boat, complete with planes flying over with blue smoke.

