"Heading home and filling my cup today.." Instagram

Kate famously starred as the much-loved Sally Fletcher on the Aussie soap for 20 years, appearing from the first episode when she was eight years old until 2008, after which she landed a radio hosting gig on Nova FM's Kate, Tim & Joel drive-time show on Monday.

The return to her old haunt comes after the 44-year-old made headlines after she was fined with low-range drink driving last month.

Ritchie was pulled over in Sydney's east, where she allegedly recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.06.

Kate was fined $600 and lost her license for three months on the spot for the low range drink driving.

She took to Instagram to address the situation, saying she was "truly sorry" for her actions.

"Recently I undertook a random breath test. Although it was low level, the test came back positive," the mother-of-one wrote.

"I made a poor decision and there is no doubt I understand the seriousness of my actions."

"I am truly sorry."

Nova confrimed that Kate would not be axed from her radio gig. Instagram

"As you can appreciate, NOVA Entertainment does not comment on personal matters relating to any of our employees," a spokesperson said at the time.

"Whilst we don't usually comment on this type of unfounded speculation, or confirm our presenter line up for 2023, we have no plans for any changes to the Kate, Tim & Joel drive show or Kate's role within the show.

The network spokesperson went on to praise the Home and Away alum for being a "talented broadcaster and a respected member" of the team.