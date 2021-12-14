Is Lukas Radovich bidding farewell to Home & Away? Instagram

In the centre of the frame appears to be Lukas Radovich, causing fans to speculate that he has reached the end of his time in Summer Bay. What's more, according to the Home and Away Spoilers & Discussions Facebook group, the 26-year-old has officially wrapped filming for good, though this isn't the last we'll see of him just yet. "It has been confirmed that Lukas Radovich (Ryder) has stopped filming last Friday, he still be on our screens to May/June 2022 (Australia)," a user wrote in the group on December 1st.

Lukas joined the H&A cast in 2017. He works alongside Georgie Parker who starred in the show from 1988 to 1989 and then returned in 2010. Instagram

Where fans left Ryder in the Home & Away season finale, he was left buried alive after a prank gone wrong, with his fate being kept as a cliff-hanger for next season.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph about the filming process, Lukas said he wouldn't describe the experience as "traumatic" but he'll certainly never forget it.

"I kind of started to freak out but it was also a bit funny because this is the third time Ryder has been in this sort of situation," he said.

Ryder ended the season finale buried alive after a prank gone wrong. Seven

"The first time he was trapped in a tunnel collapse, second he was kidnapped from his 21st and shoved in a car boot. Now there's this coffin, so there seems to be a trend."

But if the actor is leaving the show, he certainly kept his cards close to his chest, telling the publication: "Hopefully... it's not the end for Ryder."