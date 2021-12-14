In the centre of the frame appears to be Lukas Radovich, causing fans to speculate that he has reached the end of his time in Summer Bay.
What's more, according to the Home and Away Spoilers & Discussions Facebook group, the 26-year-old has officially wrapped filming for good, though this isn't the last we'll see of him just yet.
Where fans left Ryder in the Home & Away season finale, he was left buried alive after a prank gone wrong, with his fate being kept as a cliff-hanger for next season.
Speaking to The Daily Telegraph about the filming process, Lukas said he wouldn't describe the experience as "traumatic" but he'll certainly never forget it.
"I kind of started to freak out but it was also a bit funny because this is the third time Ryder has been in this sort of situation," he said.
"The first time he was trapped in a tunnel collapse, second he was kidnapped from his 21st and shoved in a car boot. Now there's this coffin, so there seems to be a trend."
But if the actor is leaving the show, he certainly kept his cards close to his chest, telling the publication: "Hopefully... it's not the end for Ryder."