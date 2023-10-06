Amanda Keller is the soothing voice we trust to tell our stories to on radio and television, but what about her own personal story?

Revealing last Thursday that her husband Harley Oliver who she has been married to for 34 years, was diagnosed with Parkinson's six years ago.

“When he came home [from the doctor], we both just sat there completely numb,” Amanda revealed on her new Double A Chattery podcast.

WATCH NOW: Amanda Keller has emotional reunion with Barry Du Bois. Article continues after video.