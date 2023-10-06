Amanda Keller is the soothing voice we trust to tell our stories to on radio and television, but what about her own personal story?
Revealing last Thursday that her husband Harley Oliver who she has been married to for 34 years, was diagnosed with Parkinson's six years ago.
“When he came home [from the doctor], we both just sat there completely numb,” Amanda revealed on her new Double A Chattery podcast.
WATCH NOW: Amanda Keller has emotional reunion with Barry Du Bois. Article continues after video.
Keller explained to forensic psychologist Anita McGregor that she first noticed "Harley’s footfall around the house changing, like he was dragging his leg, and his hands started to shake, and he said he’d just been whacked in the thumbs as a wicketkeeper playing cricket," which are all signs of Parkinson's.
Continuing how she knows "Harley so well, and how protective he is of his inner core, he was absolutely scared and in denial, and who would blame him.”
Sadly not long after they noticed the signs he was diagnosed and just two days later it was her son's open day.
"I fought tears all day just looking at these people at the beginning of their journey, and I was so envious," Amanda confessed.
"Episode 2 of @doubleachattery is out now, and it’s more of a personal story. It’s been a tough one…"
Instagram
It all came to a head when a waiter asked her where the "old man [she was with] a few weeks ago [went], [as] he looked really ill," in front of her son Jack.
“It shocked us, that this rich man we know, and this rich love we have for this man… was seen from the outside to look like that," Amanda said tearily.
Keller soothed her son by explaining, "That guy in the restaurant sees this guy prematurely aged and not looking healthy, but the richness of the journey that brings us here is a fabulous journey, and there’s still more to come.”
"People are lovely. Thank you for your kind messages about Harley, and the news that he is living with Parkinson’s. As he says, life is good, and we appreciate your good wishes. X"
Instagram
Amanda and her sons Jack and Liam are savouring every moment with husband and father Harley Oliver by buying a holiday house on the NSW South Coast.
Keller revealed, “I’ve had to work out how I feel about the future, and I’ve given up. Not in a bad way, but I can’t afford to think what will happen in 5 or 10 years time. I just can’t think about that."
“Somebody early on said the one thing that’ll keep you out of a rest home is the relationship you have with your partner, and it’s so true. I’m very grateful that we have that strength," her husband finished.