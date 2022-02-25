"I think you only start to age when you think your best years are behind you." Instagram

"When I was younger I imagined that meant looking like Whistler's Mother. But it's not. ( although I do like a chair with back support)."

She continued: "Getting older is a gift. I've had friends who haven't had the chance to age, so I'll never whinge. I think you only start to age when you think your best years are behind you. Here's to more. X"

Amanda's friends and fans shared their birthday well wishes in the comments.

"Happy birthday my friend!!!! Still putting bums on seats! Xxx," her radio co-host Brendan 'Jonesy' Jones penned.

Amanda Keller shared throwback snaps to mark her 60th birthday. Instagram

"Happy happy birthday you glorious funny gorgeous fabulous woman! ❤️❤️❤️," Packed To The Rafters star Rebecca Gibney wrote.

Meanwhile, TV star Sam Mac remarked: "Happy birthday to one of the absolute greats 🙌🏼 x"

In a chat with TV WEEK last June, Amanda revealed she feels "mostly happy" with what she sees in the mirror and doesn't shy away from being 60 "in any way".

"I feel really lucky that at 60 I'm busier than I've ever been, professionally. But a lot of my friends are saying the same thing: looking for a third act. Our lives just aren't over at 60," she shared.

WATCH: Amanda Keller defends Rove McManus after axed TV show

Over the years, the mum-of-two added that whilst she feels grateful for the opportunities she's had, there have also been "hard yards".

"There have been years of IVF for two children, there have been years of turning up at jobs that were difficult or stressful. So I've loved the ride – it sounds like I'm about to cark it, doesn't it? – but I've worked at the ride as well."

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.