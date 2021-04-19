“We’re similar and different in so many ways." New Idea

Barry, 60, reveals he’s known Amanda, 59, for just over 12 years, but it “feels like a lifetime … we both value our friendship and invest in it”.

For Amanda, who also co-anchors Jonesy & Amanda on WSFM, their shared history is the thing she loves most about their bond.

“When I first met him, his children hadn’t even been born, and now I can’t wait to hear what they have been up to every time we catch up.

Barry is one of a kind and I feel so lucky to have met him,” she gushes.

Over the years, Barry has been refreshingly honest about his life, including the struggle he and wife, Leonie, went through trying to have children.

The pair, who married in 1999, were unable to have a child naturally after a series of miscarriages and Leonie’s cervical cancer diagnosis in 2004.

So after multiple attempts at IVF and adoption, they decided to try surrogacy. In June 2012, they welcomed twins Arabella and Bennett.

Barry says he was thankful to have Amanda by his side throughout the hardship.

“I’ve been lucky to be able to confide in her. I’ve been through some tough times and she’s been there for me. Our friendship is very special to me.”

Certainly, the laughs and the banter are aplenty on set, especially due to Barry’s impeccable sense of humour. Amanda brilliantly describes it as “a combination of ‘dad jokes’, references to TV commercials from the ’70s and toilet humour'.

So funny is Barry, Amanda says she’s been reduced to tears of laughter by the building expert!

“There was this moment when we filmed an episode around his 60th birthday, and I tricked him into thinking we were dressing up in ’60s paraphernalia,” she explains.

“We were in normal clothes and Barry walked in, wearing a mesh singlet and the smallest denim cut-off shorts I’ve ever seen!” she says, laughing.

With plenty of The Living Room left for the year, the duo agree– they can’t wait for more life makeovers, laughs and smiles every day.