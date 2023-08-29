Colin and Jane got married in 2006. Getty

"Not a good thing when you're trying to chat her up, but I was born on knockbacks," he admitted to our sister site, the Australian Women’s Weekly in 2019.

While Colin believes Jane was instantly in-love with his “good looks and charm,” it was actually their boss who set them up on a date.

After the first date, their relationship moved quickly. Colin told New Idea it “became serious within about six months.”

On January 6, 2006, they exchanged vows in a stunning ceremony overlooking Watson’s Bay.

Colin with his daughter, Lily and Maeve. Instagram

Roughly three years after their marriage in 2009, Colin and Jane welcomed their first daughter Lily who is now 13 years old.

Meanwhile their youngest daughter, Maeve,12, was born just two years later.

In an exclusive interview with our sister site, TV WEEK, Colin shared his thoughts on fatherhood.

"I love being a dad," he says. "I think it calmed me down. When I had kids, I was like, 'You know what? It's not all about you.' Especially in my house. Nothing is about me."

"The ad [for MKR] comes on the other night, and I'm like, 'That's me!' My kids just walk by it, going, 'Pffft! Whatever.'

“And then it was the ad where I cried and my daughter's like, 'Oh, cringe.' They keep you in check."

Overall, Colin keeps his family close to his heart. But he isn’t opposed to sharing crazy photos or videos on Instagram including exploring theme parks in the rain, pulling pranks and even just all-around teasing each other.