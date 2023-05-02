The death of award-winning chef and MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo took everyone by surprise; even his closest friends and colleagues.
Colin Fassnigde, a fellow chef and judge on Jock’s rival show My Kitchen Rules (MKR), opened up about his friendship with Jock this morning during Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie radio show and said he was “shocked” by Jock’s sudden passing.
WATCH: Quick questions with Colin Fassnidge
“You don’t realise how tight our [chef] community is. I’ve known Jock for 20 years… [The] guy had an amazing skill. My phone hasn’t stopped. I’m pretty sure every chef I know, [their] phone’s haven’t stopped. It’s like you don’t realise how close a hospitality community is. And they’re just rocked to the core, they’re shocked,” Colin said.
Colin then disclosed that when he first heard about Jock, his first call was to his MKR colleague Manu Feildel.
Colin Fassnidge has spoken about how “shocked” he was by Jock Zonfrillo’s passing.
Seven
“When I heard the news yesterday, I rang Manu because [he’s like my] work wife, whatever you want to call it. So much time on the road together. And it was the shock.”
“And then I sent Mel [Leong] and Andy [Allen] a message yesterday, the MasterChef team. Even our MKR team are in shock because we all work together. Everyone always says we’re rivals or whatever. But mate, even the TV teams on the two different shows, they’re one big family,” Colin continued.
The Kitchen Nightmares Australiahost went on to simply sing Jock’s praises.
WATCH: Jock Zonfrillo explains why he carries worry beads
“He had three hats, he had one ‘restaurant of the year’ [from] Gourmet Traveller; his restaurant Orna, which was all using native ingredients… Mate, he was one of our best chefs in Australia. And not only such a great guy, a family man,” Colin said.
“He was top of the industry as well. He's a loss to the industry and the TV industry.”