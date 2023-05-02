Colin Fassnidge has spoken about how “shocked” he was by Jock Zonfrillo’s passing. Seven

“When I heard the news yesterday, I rang Manu because [he’s like my] work wife, whatever you want to call it. So much time on the road together. And it was the shock.”

“And then I sent Mel [Leong] and Andy [Allen] a message yesterday, the MasterChef team. Even our MKR team are in shock because we all work together. Everyone always says we’re rivals or whatever. But mate, even the TV teams on the two different shows, they’re one big family,” Colin continued.

The Kitchen Nightmares Australia host went on to simply sing Jock’s praises.

“He had three hats, he had one ‘restaurant of the year’ [from] Gourmet Traveller; his restaurant Orna, which was all using native ingredients… Mate, he was one of our best chefs in Australia. And not only such a great guy, a family man,” Colin said.

“He was top of the industry as well. He's a loss to the industry and the TV industry.”