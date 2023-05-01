Getty

Tributes for Jock came pouring in once his family announced his passing. Fellow chef Colin Fassnidge commented on the post, “I am speechless at the loss of a young man.”

The Bachelorette’s Georgia Love wrote, “I’m so shocked and saddened by this. Jock was so kind, to me and to anyone else I’ve heard he ever had contact with. I’m so sorry 💔.”

Masterchef alumni Justine Schofield commented with a singular sad face emoji while Depinder Chhibber wrote, “This is so shattering, I’m still in shock 😢 Sending you all love ❤️.”

Jimmy Barnes took to Twitter and wrote, “It’s a very sad day. We’ve lost another dear friend. Jock was like a brother to me and we made each other laugh and cry. My heart goes out to his family. I am speechless. Rest my friend xx.”

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay also took to Twitter to express his condolences, "Saddened by the devastating news of Jock Zonfrillo's passing. I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time Gx."

"Jock was very generous to me with his time and spirit in the show and for that I was really grateful." Instagram

Famed chef and MasterChef guest judge Jamie Oliver took to his Instagram upon hearing the news.

"I'm in total shock to wake up to the sudden death of chef Jock Zonfrillo," Jamie wrote on Instagram. "We had the best time working together for this years MasterChef, I can’t tell how good it was to work with him!"

"Jock was very generous to me with his time and spirit in the show and for that I was really grateful…Mellisa, Andy & Jock work as the most inspiring judges and mentors and each have there very own unique view and style… Jock will be so very missed… I can’t believe I’m writing this…….Sending heart felt love and condolences to all of his family, friends and his second family the MasterChef team and contestants xxx. Love Jamie."

Former MasterChef judge and close friend of Jock's, Matt Moran, also shared a tribute post to his Instagram, "I’m lost for words, a great mate for over 20 years and one of the best chefs I have ever known. Absolutely heartbreaking. Thoughts are with Lauren and his family. We'll miss you chef."

The official Instagram for Masterchef Australia also wrote an incredibly heartfelt tribute to Jock.

“Jock was known to Australians as a chef, best-selling author, philanthropist and MasterChef judge but he will be best remembered as a loving father, husband, brother and son,” it read.

“In 2019, Jock was named as a judge on MasterChef Australia in which he took great pride in challenging and coaching the contestants and of course inspiring a nation of home cooks. Jock’s charisma, wicked sense of humour, generosity, passion and love for food and his family cannot be measured. He will be greatly missed,” it continued.

The post also announced that out of respect for Jock, the new season of MasterChef Australia will not premiere this week.