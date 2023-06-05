Jock died unexpectedly on the day that MasterChef was set to premiere. Instagram

According to Lauren, these included yet-to-be-published behind-the-scenes content from MasterChef, books, a fashion range, bespoke spirits that were currently ageing in a Tasmanian distillery as well as a television series filmed in Italy last year - all of which Lauren said she was "pondering what is appropriate or not."

"Jock and I worked really hard on his social media and so I have to try to make a decision whether we keep it going or not."

"If I don't really know what's right I'll put a poll-up on here [Jock's Instagram account] and you guys can tell me yes or no. And somehow we'll work out if there's a path forward here or if we don't do anything at all."

It's hard to believe one month has passed since Jock passed away. Instagram

Fans and friends were quick to hop in the comment section of the video posted late Sunday night, sharing in their sympathy and support.

"Love Jock, love you, and love the family xxx" wrote MasterChef co-judge and firm friend Andy Allen.

"Love you and know that when it feels right for you it's right....you all have so many projects you worked on together. There is no rush don't feel a need to do anything except to take care of yourself and family ❤️" commented fashion designer Collette Dinnigan.

"Loz lovely, follow your heart ❤️ and anything you decide it will be supported by his friends, family, and fans. You were a super couple and all that hard work whether you decide to share it or not will be treasured forever. Sending lots of love to you and your beautiful family," MasterChef 2022 finalist Keyma Vasquez also commented.