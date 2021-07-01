Jock shares two kids with Lauren. Instagram

As one of the judges on MasterChef, Jock is no stranger to long hours and even longer days, but he doesn't let that get in the way of dad duties.

"Whenever we have a later start I’m able to walk Aflie to kindy and if I’m back in time I'll pick him up," he says. "Which is fantastic so just being around my kids and being present."

Jock shares two children with his third wife Lauren Fried, three-year-old Alfie, and eight-month-old daughter Isla.

Jock also has two older daughters, Ava and Sophia, from his first two marriages, and like any blended family, finding ways to bond together is important.

He also has two daughters from his previous marriages. Instagram

His eldest daughter Ava currently lives in Sydney, while Jock and the rest of his family live in Adelaide, but he doesn't let the distance get in the way.

"We FaceTime every night when she’s having dinner," Jock says. "We all have dinner together, and with the young kids and her, they love her as a big sister."

The 20-year-old has also taken after her dad in a way, heading down the food industry to work within media and PR.

"She loves it, I think there’s a great kind of vibe around food. It doesn’t matter what part of food you’re in," Jock says.

Jock also says spending time with kids helps ease his anxiety. Instagram

Jock also credits his family for helping with him deal with his mental health, saying that nothing dials back his anxiety like spending quality time with his family.

"Rolling around in the carpet, playing with LEGO or cars with the kids or whatever - that for me definitely reduces my anxiety," he says.

"I think it's a super effective tool and I don’t know if that’s because you feel more love and everything at the time and that’s what helps."