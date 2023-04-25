Getty

Len Goodman

Len Goodman, the head judge on popular UK show Strictly Come Dancing, passed away on April 22, 2023. Len’s manager Jackie Gill confirmed the 78 year old died of bone cancer.

Barry Humphries

Barry Humphries, the Australian comedian best known for playing Dame Edna, passed away on April 22, 2023. Barry passed away, aged 89, after he suffered complications following a hip replacement.

Maxine Klibingaitis

Maxine Klibingaitis, the Australian actress best known for her roles in Partners In Crime and Neighbours, passed away on April 18, 2023. She was 58 years old.

Mark Sheehan

Mark Sheehan died on April 14, 2023, due to illness. Mark was co-founder and guitarist of the popular band The Script. He was 46.

Dame Mary Quant

Dame Mary Quant passed away peacefully on April 13, 2023. The acclaimed fashion designer, who invented the iconic mini skirt, was 93 years old.

Lasse Wellander

Lasse Wellander, the guitarist for iconic band ABBA, passed away on April 7, 2023. His ABBA band mates paid a touching tribute to Lasse, who was 70 years old, via social media.

“We mourn his tragic and premature death and remember the kind words, the sense of humour, the smiling face, the musical brilliance of the man who played such an integral role in the ABBA story. He will be deeply missed.”

John Olsen

John Olsen, the acclaimed Australian artist, died surrounded by his family and friends on April 11, 2023. He was 95 years old.

Paul Cattermole

Paul Cattermole, member of the pop group S Club 7, died unexpectedly on April 6, 2023. He was 46 years old.

Doug Mulray

Doug Mulray passed away on March 30, 2023. The Australian comedian, television and radio presenter - regularly called Uncle Doug - was 71.

Peter Hardy

Peter Hardy, beloved Aussie actor, tragically drowned while swimming at a Perth beach on March 16, 2023. Peter, best known for his role in McLeod’s Daughters, was 66.

Bobby Caldwell

Bobby Caldwell, the accomplished singer/songwriter, passed away on March 14, 2023. The 71-year-old, best known for his song Open Your Eyes, died after a lengthy battle with an undisclosed illness.

Jeff Watson

Australian journalist Jeff Watson died on February 22, 2023. Jeff, best known for hosting Beyond 2000 and Getaway, was 80 years old.

Richard Belzer

Richard Belzer, star of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, died on February 19, 2023. The actor was 78 years old.

Raquel Welch

Raquel Welch, the iconic Golden Globe-winning actress, died on February 16, 2023. Best known for the films One Million Years BC, The Three Musketeers and Legally Blonde, Raquel was 82 years old.

Burt Bacharach

Burt Bacharach died at age 94 on February 8, 2023. The acclaimed songwriter, best known for the songs Say a Little Prayer and What the World Needs Now Is Love, won six Grammys and three Oscars during his incredible career.

Annie Wersching

Annie Wersching passed away on January 29, 2023. The actress, who appeared in Star Trek: Enterprise, Supernatural, Angel, Charmed, Hawaii Five-O and The Vampire Diaries, died after a battle with cancer at age 45.

Tom Verlaine

Tom Verlaine, member of the band Television, died on January 28, 2023. The singer/songwriter/guitarist was 73 years old.

Renée Geyer

Renée Geyer, the Australian singer, passed away on January 17, 2023, due to complications following hip surgery. She was 69.

Gina Lollobrigida

Gina Lollobrigida, an actress from the glamourous ‘Golden Age’ of cinema, died on January 16, 2023. Gina, best known for The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Trapeze and Never So Few, was 95 years old.

Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley, musician and daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, passed away on January 12, 2023, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Lisa was 54. Her mother Priscilla said in a touching tribute, “Our hearts are broken. Lisa, we all love you.”