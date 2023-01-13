Lisa attended the Golden Globes just days before her death. Getty

The singer was found unresponsive in her home by a housekeeper on Thursday morning, local time, with reports her ex-husband Danny Keough performed CPR until paramedics arrived at their Calabasas home.

She was taken to Southern California's West Hills hospital, with medical professionals declaring she had gone into "full arrest," according to TMZ.

Who was Lisa Marie Presley?

Lisa Marie Presley was a singer, songwriter, and philanthropist. Despite her musical achievements, she is still mostly known for being the only child of the ‘King of Rock and Roll’ Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. Elvis died when Lisa Marie was just nine years old, but Lisa Marie didn’t inherit the estate until she turned 25. She was Owner and Chairman of the Board of Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. until she sold most of the estate in 2005.

Presley didn’t release her own music until 2003. Her debut album was called To Whom It May Concern and it reached #5 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart. Since then, she’s released two more albums: Now What in 2005 and the critically-acclaimed Storm & Grace in 2012.

