Leonardo DiCaprio contacted Austin Getty

Turns out, Leo’s call might have been helpful as Baz’s unique directing technique allegedly left Austin in tears before filming even started.

“On my first day in the recording studio, Baz wanted me to get as close to performing as possible,” Austin recalled.

“He had all the executives and everybody from RCA… he brought them into the recording studio and he goes, ‘I want you all to sit facing Austin,’...and he told them to heckle me. So then they were making fun of me and stuff while I was singing.”

The heckling was so intense Austin said he “went home in tears that night”.

While it sounds super intense, Austin believed it was a useful exercise to understand how The King would have felt at his first performance.

“When we were filming this moment when Elvis first goes on stage and he’s getting heckled by the audience, I knew what that felt like,” he said.

It wasn’t the only anxiety-inducing moment Austing had to endure during filming.

Despite being told the recording sessions at RCA studios, where Elvis himself recorded over 200 songs, would be ‘laid back and playful’ it turned out to be anything but.

“I was so nervous, and we were recording on actual equipment that Elvis recorded ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ on,” he said.

“We were recording old school, where all the musicians—and these are the best musicians in the world; our guitar player had actually played guitar with Scotty Moore, who was Elvis’s guitar player—we were recording the entire song. And so that was how I cut my teeth in the recording studio.”

