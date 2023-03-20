Insiders say Lisa-Marie's will has caused tension between Priscilla and Riley. Getty

As previously reported by New Idea, a secret amendment made in 2016 to the will overrode the previous 2010 living trust agreement and ousted Priscilla as a trustee, along with Lisa Marie’s former manager Barry Siegel.

Instead, the updated will named Riley and her late brother, Benjamin Keough, as the co-trustees of Graceland. Yet, it appears Lisa Marie didn’t rectify things after her son tookhis own life in 2020. As a result, Riley is now the estate’s sole trustee, but only if the will amendment holds up in court.

Priscilla lodged her lawsuit to challenge the 2016 amendment just days after Lisa Marie’s sudden death on January 12. She insisted to media that the shock filing was an act of “integrity and love”. Sources add she has several complaints about the update, including that the signature “appears inconsistent” with Lisa Marie’s usual one.

Priscilla also cites spelling errors in the document, and the fact it was never notarised or delivered to her, as required in the terms of the original trust.

“Priscilla is convinced the document is forged,” one insider reveals.

On Riley’s part, it’s believed she also takes issue with Priscilla’s continuing close relationship with her mum’s last husband, Michael Lockwood. The divorced couple shared 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley, and were still sorting out custody at the time of Lisa Marie’s death.

Last week it was reported that Michael wants to represent the twins in court amid the will battle. For now, Riley is leaving things to her lawyers, only communicating with Priscilla through them.

She’s preferring to focus on her two younger sisters, keeping Graceland alive and her own daughter.

Apparently, Riley doesn't want Priscilla to "butt in" when it comes to the management of Graceland. Getty

“Welcoming her baby girl has been blissful,” tells a close friend. “Riley loves being a mum.”

