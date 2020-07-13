Lisa Marie Presley is said to be “completely heartbroken” and “beyond devastated” following the death of her son Benjamin Keogh, who reportedly died of an apparent suicide. Getty

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," the statement read.

"She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Ben is the son of Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie and musician Danny Keough, and he is also the brother of actress Riley Keough, who stared in Mad Max: Fury Road and The Girlfriend Experience.

Lisa Marie previously admitted to CMT while all her children have “a little bit” of her father in them, Ben’s resemblance was “uncanny”.

Reflecting on a public appearance at The Grand Ole Opry, Lisa Marie in 2012 reportedly said that people were amazed at the likeness between her son and his grandfather.

“Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there,” she said of Ben, who starred in a her music video rendition of Elvis’ 1954 hit “I Love You Because”.

“Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny. Sometimes I am overwhelmed when I look at him,” she added.

If you or anyone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.