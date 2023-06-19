Rob is ready to channel the king of rock 'n' roll. Instagram/Supplied

Speaking of the gruelling audition process on Sunrise, Rob said that he was lucky the material "just worked" for him.

"That's the secret to good casting, if it's a natural fit then just run with it."

The seasoned actor went on to add that it was a "fine balance" between ensuring he portrayed Elvis in all his eccentricities without making his version of the character too "karaoke style."

"He was a theatrical person, particularly in those late years and in the 70s with those big white outfits."

"So there's real work to be done to get this authentic version of a country boy from Tenessee and put him on stage and pay tribute to the man he was for the fans, which there are heaps. "

Rob played the character of Bob Forsyth on Home and Away. Seven

The musical will tour the east coast of Australia, with performances in Sydney at the State Theatre from Tuesday, August 1st until Sunday, September 10th where it will then rock into Melbournes Anthenaeum Theatre Melbourne from Saturday, September 30th until Sunday, November 26th.

Cast rehearsals are set to start in late June.

You can purchase tickets for Sydney here.

You can purchase tickets for Melbourne here.