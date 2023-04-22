“He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a friend and confidant to many. His passing leaves a void in so many lives.
“The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on.”
Tributes have begun to flow in for Barry, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaking out upon hearing the news.
"For 89 years, Barry Humphries entertained us through a galaxy of personas, from Dame Edna to Sandy Stone," Mr Albanese said.
"But the brightest star in the galaxy was always Barry. A great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift."
Barry began his career in the late 1950s. His breakthrough role was as Mr Sowerberry in the original 1960 London production of the musical Oliver!
Barry went on to star in a few films such as Bedazzled and The Bliss of Mrs. Blossom before finding his true calling: one-man satirical stage revues. During these revues, Barry would perform as Dame Edna as well as other characters he created, like Les Patterson and Sandy Stone.
In recent years, Barry has appeared in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey among many other projects. His shining light will be missed.
Rest in Peace, Barry.