Barry Humphries , the legendary Australian comedian known for roles including Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson , has sadly passed away. Humphries, 89, died on Saturday at Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital.

The star recently underwent hip replacement surgery in March, but due to complications was readmitted in April.

His family, including his wife of 30 years, Lizzie Spender, and children Rupert, Oscar, Emily, and Tessa, were by his side in his final days.