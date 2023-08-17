Sir Michael Parkinson has passed away peacefully at the age of 88 Getty

The iconic broadcaster interviewed an estimated 2,000 of some of the world's biggest names over his incredible career, becoming a household name in the process.

In 2007, he brought down the curtain for one final time on his talk show which first premiered in 1971.

Sir Michael is survived by his wife Mary whom he married in 1959 Getty

The Director General of the BBC, Tim Davie, led the tributes.

"[Michael was] truly one of a kind, an incredible broadcaster and journalist who will be hugely missed."

"Michael was the king of the chat show and he defined the format for all the presenters and shows that followed."

"He interviewed the biggest stars of the 20th Century and did so in a way that enthralled the public. Michael was not only brilliant at asking questions, he was also a wonderful listener."