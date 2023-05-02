Sources claim that the new MasterChef season will air but it’ll first be edited in light of Jock’s death… Ten

Another source - an anonymous TV executive - echoed this sentiment and said Season 15 of MasterChef will be broadcast but no exact date or time frame has been given in regards to when…

“There is really no precedent for this,” the insider said.

“Word is that the show will continue, it really is a matter of what, how and when so that it is appropriately respectful to the family and to viewers. There is talk of a tribute special, as well as some sort of tribute at the top of the first episode. Longer term, and again it is way too soon, they will look at a new judge for the next season.”

WATCH: MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo explains why he carries worry beads

Jock Zonfrillo passed away on April 30. His family announced the sad news via Instagram on May 1.

The statement read, “With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.”

Jock was 46 years old and, as confirmed by Victoria Police, his cause of death is not being treated as suspicious.