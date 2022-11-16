Who are the judges?

Fan favourite food critic Melissa Leong, controversial chef Jock Zonfrillo and 2012 winner Andy Allen will be returning to judging the dishes once again, following the 2020 dismissal of longtime judges George Calombaris, Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan in 2020.

''We're back, baby!'' Melissa wrote on Instagram after the news was announced.

When is the air date?

Unfortunately for fans of the hit reality cooking show, a brand new season won't be on Aussie airwaves anytime soon.

According to producers, the 2023 season will begin airing during winter on Channel 10 and 10 Play.

And to make matters worse, the new season will be shorter than the standard two month airing period. But, there is a great reason for this….

Will there be a spin off MasterChef show airing in 2023?

Whilst previous iterations of MasterChef have featured home cooks who are talented across the board, MasterChef: Dessert Masters will focus on pastry chefs competing in the kitchen for a chance to be named Australia's first ever 'Dessert Master'.

The cast and judging panel are yet to be confirmed but we may see macaron king Adriano Zumbo, pastry chef Kirsten Tibballs and former MasterChef winner Emelia Jackson step up as judges.

The winner will walk away with a $100,000 prize.

Where will the new season be filmed?

Just like previous seasons, the 2023 season of MasterChef will be filmed at Centenary Hall, Royal Melbourne Showgrounds.

Built in 1934, the hall has been kitted out to the max and now houses a fully functioning commercial kitchen, ''boucherie'', herb garden, locker room, wine reception area, 120 seat restaurant and pantry.

The venue has also been the site of a number of other television products as well, including Channel Nine's Lego Masters and the improvisational comedy show Thank God You're Here which used to air on Channel Seven.

What is the prize?

The winner of MasterChef Australia has traditionally taken home a quarter of a million dollars to help them realise their foodie dream.

Previous winners have opened up restaurants and cafes, published cookbooks, launched their own foodie products and the list goes on!

This article originally appeared on our sister site, TV WEEK.