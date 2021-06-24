Jock Zonfrillo is married to Lauren Fried. Instagram

In honour of MasterChef's new episode, which featured the remaining contestant's loved ones, Jock felt it was time to pay tribute to his own brood.

On Thursday, the father-of-four took to Instagram to share a slew of never-before-seen family photos as he admitted his role as husband and father is his most rewarding.

"Papa and husband are my two favourite jobs," Jock explained.

Jock's youngest daughter, Isla, is five months old. Instagram

"I've learnt through many mistakes that they are all that matter, everything else is a distraction."

In one snap Jock cradles little Isla - their big and expressive faces are almost identical.

In another photo, Jock's son Alfie licks some cake batter out of a bowl - perhaps a sign he may follow in his father's footsteps.

Jock has two older daughters from previous marriages. Instagram

Fans in the comment section were delighted to get a glimpse into the chef's family life.

One commenter posted, "They are blessed to have you in their lives Jock❤️You are such a positive force😍."

Another fan wrote, "Absolutely beautiful! What a gorgeous family you have ❤️😍."

Former MasterChef contestant Amina Elshafei showed her love for Jock in the comment section, "Just bliss! 😍," she wrote.

Jock often poses for photos with his kids. Instagram

Earlier this year, Jock mused about how grateful he is to spend quality time with Isla, his youngest child.

"For me Sundays are for family, sharing food being present & in the moment. I can't believe Isla is already over 5 months," he said.

He has also been openly gushy about watching his four children grow up, "Alfie just turned 3, Sofia is 15, and my eldest @avazonfrillo turns 20 next month! I feel like the luckiest man alive this morning. What are you doing today?"

