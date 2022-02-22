Colin Fassnidge will host Kitchen Nightmares in 2022. Seven

Like the overseas versions of the series, Colin - best-known to millions of viewers for his role on My Kitchen Rules - will provide "emergency restaurant rescue" for flailing restaurants.

Each struggling restaurant will receive a dose of tough love in a bid to save their sinking ship, and with only a few weeks to effect the transformation, nothing is sacred.

“Restaurants across Australia have been hit hard over the past couple of years and livelihoods are on the line," Colin said.

Gordon Ramsey famously hosted Kitchen Nightmares. YouTube via Kitchen Nightmares

"I’ve learnt a fair bit in the restaurant game over the last 28 years and I can’t wait to help out a bunch of businesses with plenty of advice and a healthy dose of honesty.”

Seven’s Director of Network Programming, Angus Ross, said of the exciting news: “Kitchen Nightmares is one of the most successful television series in the world and we are delighted that it is coming to Seven in its first-ever Australian incarnation.

“We are very excited that Colin will host the series," he added.

"He is an amazing chef, with a great track record and very strong opinions, and we know he will make a huge difference to the restaurants that will feature in the show."

WATCH: MKR The Rivals: Winners announced as Judges give their final scores

“Kitchen Nightmares is a powerful mix of advice, tension, conflict and great entertainment.

"It offers a fascinating look at the ins and outs of the restaurant business, revealing the secrets to success for running a profitable restaurant.

"By turns exciting, moving, surprising and inspiring, Kitchen Nightmares will prove that even the most disastrous situation can be turned around with a bit of imagination, some tough advice and a lot of hard work.”

Kitchen Nightmares is coming to Channel 7 and 7plus in 2022