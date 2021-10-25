Network insiders say there's a chance Manu could return. Seven

But it’s who will be standing next to him that has people talking.

English cooking powerhouse Nigella Lawson is a frontrunner, as is MasterChef alum Hayden Quinn.

While the likes of Nigella will likely cost Seven a pretty penny, New Idea hears “money is no object” when it comes to signing on the new presenters, who will likely be offered “millions” to do the gig.

Nigella (left) looks to be in some very good (and local) company for the MKR launch. Ten

“Their big drawcard is cash – they’ve got it and they’ll spend it, especially for someone like Nigella, who is huge crowd-pleaser,” tells the source, who notes Seven’s “big bag of tricks” is all about luring in the A-listers!

The new My Kitchen Rules is coming to screens in 2022, and along with new judges, it will also feature a new batch of contestants, and "all the fun and food that made it a huge hit for so many years".

"Australia’s favourite food show will go back to the original recipe and back into the contestants’ kitchens, with state competing against state," Seven stated.

