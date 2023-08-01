My Kitchen Rules is back and bigger than ever before, with Nigella Lawson , Manu Feildel , and Colin Fassnidge travelling the country to uncover Australia's very best home cooks.

Whilst there's no word yet on a premiere date, Channel Seven started airing promos during the telecast for the 63rd TV Week Logie Awards, which we presume means the 13th season of the reality cooking competition will air sometime in the not-so-distant future!

During these promos, the network has started to lift the lid on the talented cast of competitors you can expect to see cooking up a storm on My Kitchen Rules for 2023.

Scroll on to meet the cast...