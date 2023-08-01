Nigella, Manu and Colin will be at the helm of the new season Channel Seven

In a statement released by Channel Seven, Manu said he was "looking forward" to another season of MKR.

"I can't wait to meet our new teams, eat some gorgeous food, and work with my good mate Colin," Manu said.

"And it's so wonderful to have my dear friend Nigella back to join us in Kitchen HQ."

Colin was also quick to share his excitement about the new season.

"I'm looking forward to getting out on the road, meeting the teams, and working with Nigella and my favourite Frenchman, Manu," Colin said, with Nigella adding that she was "thrilled" to be returning.

"It [MKR] combines two of my favourite past times: championing home cooking and eating wonderful Australian food."

Tommy and Tach were the first contestants to be revealed Channel Seven

Who has been cast in My Kitchen Rules for 2023?

Channel Seven is yet to confirm the complete cast for MKR 2023, however, the network has given fans a sneak peek with some on-air promos.

Get the inside scoop on who will be cooking up a storm in the kitchen this year here.

As for the other contestants? Fans will just have to wait and see. However, if previous seasons are anything to go by the cast will consist of 24 contestants, split into 12 teams across two groups from each State and Territory of Australia.

It'll be tough to follow in the footsteps of MKR 2022 winners Janelle and Monzir Channel Seven/Instagram

What is the My Kitchen Rules premiere date in 2023?

Mums the word on an official premiere date but New Idea understands the production on the 13th season commenced mid-April.

If past seasons are anything to go by, a new season will be screening on televisions across the country sometime in August.

Where will the new season of My Kitchen Rules be filmed?

Just like previous seasons, the 2023 season of MKR will be filmed across the country at the homes (and kitchens) of contestants, very different from the industrial-style kitchen set up on MasterChef Australia.

What is the prize if you win My Kitchen Rules?

The winning team of MKR has traditionally taken home $100,000 to help them realise their food dreams.

Previous winners have opened up restaurants and cafes, published cookbooks, launched their own foodie products and the list goes on!