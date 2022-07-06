Veronica & Shadi were the first winners of MKR Channel Seven

Season 1: Veronica & Shadi (2010)

Brisbane couple Veronica and Shadi Abrahams clinched the crown in MKR’s dramatic first grand final all the way back in 2010.

Not only was it a nail biting finish, with the husband and wife just beating out Victoria’s Clint and Noah, but Seven was forced to rebroadcast the finale when a storm knocked out power to the metro area.

Following the show, the Abrahams opened Ave' Cucina & Coffee Bar, but later sold the business to focus on family and their four children.

Sammy and Bella hosted their own series for a while. Facebook

Season 2: Sammy & Bella (2011)

Sisters Sammy and Bella Jakubiak have been very successful since their win in 2011.

The pair have made regular TV appearances and even hosted their own series called Sammy and Bella’s Kitchen Rescue.

Bella started her own catering company called Bella’s Feast and recently expanded the business into the ACT where she lives with her MAFS alum hubby James Webster.

Not to be outdone, Sammy has appeared as a guest judge on the Polish version of MasterChef. She runs a popular deli in Sydney and is set to appear at the Good Food & Wine festival this year.

Leigh and Jennifer's relationship did not survive the season. supplied

Season 3: Leigh & Jennifer (2012)

Let’s face it, we all love a messy split - and controversial winners Leigh Saxton and Jennifer Evans provided just that.

Following the finale, Leigh revealed the two weren’t on speaking terms anymore.

"I'd send her 'Hello, how are you?' texts or an email, and nothing would come back to me, and it's really sad," Leigh told Woman's Day.

The lack of reply could have been because Jennifer’s personal life was in turmoil. In 2016 she split from her husband and firmly believes the show (and the fans) are to blame.

“I really struggled after MKR,” she said to Woman’s Day. “It definitely had something to do with the failure of our marriage because I hated myself after the show and began to doubt everything I did, which really frustrated Wayne, because he’s my biggest fan.”

Dan and Steph say the show saved their marriage. Instagram

Season 4: Dan & Steph (2013)

On the opposite end of the spectrum are Dan and Steph Mulheron, who feel that MKR saved their marriage.

The self-confessed underdogs of the 2013 season opened their own restaurant and published two cookbooks. However they maintain that their proudest achievement is their daughter Emmy, born in 2015.

The pair returned to MRK in 2020 for The Rivals season.

Mum's Bree and Jess continue their passion for cooking. Channel Seven

Season 5: Bree & Jessica (2014)

Despite rumours to the contrary, fan favourites and 2014 winners Bree May and Jessica Liebich are still BFFs.

Following the show Jess became a children’s chef at Casa Bambini Early Learning, while Bree went on to launch her own catering business and luxury ketchup line.

WATCH BELOW: MKR’s Matt & Luke Dog's Day Out

Will and Steve were nicknamed "The Gourmet Pommies". Instagram

Season 6: Will & Steve (2015)

Following their win, “The Gourmet Pommies” Will Stewart and Steve Flood left the banking world behind to pursue their cooking careers.

The pair appeared regularly on Studio 10 and published a cookbook called Home Cook, Aspiring Chef.

They later became ambassadors for RUOK after Will revealed he has suffered with anxiety and depression all his life.

Tasia and Gracia have their own catering company. Instagram

Season 7: Tasia & Gracia (2016)

For sisters Tasia and Gracia Seger, their time on MKR has been extra rewarding.

Fans of the duo rushed to book them when they opened their own catering company with one saying, “Tasia and Gracia were amazing, not only did they suggest a great menu, they also helped with decorations and brought in their own plates and cutlery to give us the MKR experience.”

They also have their own merch line with aprons, sauces and chopping boards.

Amy and Tyson have lead quiet lives. Instagram

Season 8: Amy & Tyson (2017)

Unlike some other winners, brother and sister duo Amy and Tyson Murr have pursued quieter lives since their time on MKR.

While Tyson followed his dream of becoming a chef, Amy returned to her previous career in HR.

On a personal note, Tyson tied the knot with his partner Kennie Merkley at a COVID-safe ceremony last year, before hosting a larger event with friends and family in Italy earlier this year.

Alex proposed to Emily in LA. Instagram

Season 9: Alex & Emily (2018)

After their 2018 win, Alex Clark and Emily O'Kane took home $250,000 - and a whole lot of drama.

Following filming, Emily spoke out against her characterisation on the show, particularly how it portrayed her relationship with Alex.

Things are evidently going well for the pair, as Alex proposed in 2019.

Matt and Luke have big plans for the future. supplied

Season 10: Matt & Luke (2019)

Newcastle boys Matt Gawthrop and Luke Stewart returned to their regular jobs following their 2019 win but have plans to make cooking a permanent career.

“We’re currently trying to work together on a few ideas we’ve had. There are a few little things in the pipeline. We are keen to stick with our passions and see if we can integrate food into the things that we love to do already,” Luke told New Idea.

Jake and Elle's winnings will go back into their business. Instagram

Season 11: Jake & Elle (MKR: The Rivals, 2020)

The second time’s the charm for 2020 winners Jake and Elle, who faced off against Dan and Steph to win the MKR: The Rivals season.

It was a bittersweet moment for the siblings, who couldn’t be together to watch the final due to COVID-19.

However, they say the prize money has been a godsend for their business Jake & Elle’s Kitchen following the madness of the pandemic.