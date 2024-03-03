Miguel's beautiful family. New Idea

With Sascha carrying the load, Miguel is able to take on new career opportunities, including hosting Network 10’s upcoming reboot of Ready Steady Cook.

The family show sees a professional chef and audience member compete to create the best three-course meal in 20 minutes. The program was last seen on-air in 2013.

Even with all that he has on his plate, Miguel insists it’s his family “who keep me humble” and that they “tell me everything they think of me continuously!”

Sascha agrees, telling us, “He may be a TV star but I always laugh at him because he’s obsessed with cleaning. I often say he needs a Dyson ambassadorship!”

Miguel will host Ready, Steady, Cook.

In addition to juggling their busy careers, Miguel and Sascha are parents to dedicated Taylor Swift fan Claudia, 12, and keen swimmer Morgan, nine.

Miguel says despite all he’s achieved in his career, having his kids “was the moment I changed. Being a dad is everything to me.”

His devotion to his wife is equally as palpable.

“Sascha supported me so much through that crazy period when I left cheffing and has been an important part of my success,” Miguel insists.

“She’s so thoughtful. She once organised for my family to come over from Spain as a surprise!”

With his trademark enthusiasm, Miguel adds, “my wife is 10 times smarter than me too!”

Miguel says having kids "was the moment I changed".

Clearly, family time is paramount for Miguel and Sascha. He explains that while they try to keep their busy lives “simple”, they also love to travel with the kids whenever they can.

Even though his star has risen dramatically over the past decade, hosting Ready Steady Cook is a new project that Miguel is clearly passionate about.

With guest stars including I'm A Celeb host Julia Morris and some of the Matildas, Miguel insists, “It’s going to bring so much fun back to the cooking-show format. ”

Clearly Miguel’s in a good place right now.

“Work is so great for me, but I’m happy because of who I have behind me,” he shares.

“My family have been there for me since I was washing dishes in the kitchen, and I’m just so grateful to be where we all are together today.”

Ready Steady Cook premieres Fri. at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play