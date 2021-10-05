Gordon and Tana are thinking of having another child together. Getty

The 54-year-old went on to add that their youngest has kept them "super-active" and made them "better parents", and that while Tana isn't pregnant, they are "contemplating".

Gordon and Tana, who have been married for 24 years after they tied the knot in 1996, are very proud parents of five.

Along with Oscar, the two share 23-year-old daughter Megan, 21-year-old twins Jack and Holly, and 19-year-old daughter Tilly, who is set to star in Celebrity MasterChef Australia this year.

Gordon and Tana share five kids together. Getty

Their eldest daughter Megan was the first in the family to attend university, and she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2019 with a degree in psychology.

Following in his older sister's footsteps, Jack attended Dulwich College and then Exeter University, but in 2020, he joined the Royal Marines.

His twin sister Holly has been studying Fashion Design at university to become a model, and she's also signed with agency Established Models.

Her Established profile said she is "using her platform to inspire others to create unique and relatable content whilst travelling between London and LA."

Tilly has taken after her dad when it comes to cooking. Getty

As for Tilly, or Matilda, she seems to be the one who's taken after her father the most, and she's ready to show off her skills in the MasterChef kitchen.

She's starred on a number cooking shows and written a cookbook called Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch: Tilly's Kitchen Takeover, has also appeared on Gordon's shows MasterChef Junior and Hell's Kitchen.

Gordon will also be making an appearance on Celebrity MasterChef, and he and the rest of the Ramsay bunch will be cheering Tilly along from the sidelines.

