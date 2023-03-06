Sources claim Carrie has been offered a lot of money to go on I’m A Celeb… Instagram

“They have thrown a lot of money at Carrie to get her on board,” confides our insider.

“There are wild rumours that they were willing to pay her up to $1 million – and her mate Chris is 100 per cent in support of it.”

The huge amount of money offered to Carrie follows reports the network has experienced a string of costly reality TV failures. Local bosses were recently forced to deny damaging reports that its US parent company was considering closing down the network.

“It would be pretty ironic if Carrie saved the network despite quitting The Project,” says the source.

“She certainly doesn’t need the money – but it’s a hell of a lot [to turn down]. The only person to ever be offered more was Shane Warne back in 2016.”

This new season of I’m A Celeb will be the last Chris hosts alongside Julia Morris before moving across to Channel 7.

The line-up of celebrities remains under lock and key, although boxer Harry Garside has been unofficially confirmed after his trainer, Johnny Lewis, revealed he dumped him after learning he’d signed on to the show.

Former NRL star Sam Burgess and celebrity chef Shannon Bennett are also rumoured, as well as the Duchess of York, aka Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson.

