The filming location has changed over the most recent seasons. Ten

Unlike previous seasons, the I’m a Celebrity cast will be camped out in our very own backyard, with producers settling on Murwillumbah in New South Wales for their filming location.

The 2021 season of the series was also filmed there, and while technically speaking it isn't exactly a jungle, Murwillumbah is still full of rainforest and farmland areas.

Not to mention, the Aussie location comes with its own share of creepy crawlies, dangers and everything else we've come to expect from I'm A Celeb.

The series is taking place Down Under for its 2022 season. Ten

Take previous contestants, for example, where last season we saw Jess Eva faced with a horrifying ordeal after bugs crawled into her ears and got stuck in there for weeks.

"When I was in the jungle my ears started to hurt and I went to the medic a bit and then over time it got worse and worse to the point where I couldn't sleep, there was so much pain," Jess revealed on Triple M at the time.

"I think I might've got it from the pool [on I'm A Celeb]. There's a big lake pool that gets a little bit manky sometimes with bugs in it," she speculated.

Who will be able to handle the jungle? Ten

That's not to say South Africa is a walk in the park, which is where seasons in the past have taken place before COVID-19 put a stop to international travel.

From 2015 to 2019, the sprawling landscapes we saw on the show belonged to none other than South Africa's Kruger National Park.

Even so, the set was actually on a veldt, a South African term for a mostly grassy area with only a few trees.