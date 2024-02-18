Dancing With The Stars 2024 cast Seven Network

Lisa, 53, the much-loved Aussie star of Blue Heelers, who’s also a talented stage actress, is set to get her cha-cha-cha on when the show returns midway through this year.

“The fact that Seven could land a star of Lisa’s calibre will give the show a boost,” our insider says.

“It’s already a hugely successful program for the network, but with the addition of Lisa – and new co-host Dr Chris Brown – this upcoming season is all set to be huge.”

This year’s DWTS will be one of Dr Chris’ first projects on air for Seven, after his shock defection from Network 10 last year.

He’ll be joining Sonia Kruger as a co-host on the show. Seven has laid out an incredibly busy schedule for Dr Chris, 45, who’s rumoured to have signed with the network for a cool $1 million per year.

In addition to DWTS, the much-loved TV vet is also set to host new adventure series Once In A Lifetime and also a new home reno program Dream Home.

The busy slate leaves very little time for a personal life for the star, it seems.

“Chris has been single for a while,” another source tells New Idea.

“I know he’d love to find The One and settle down.”