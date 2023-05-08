Chris at the 2022 Logie Awards. Instagram

"It's a lot to ask of a girlfriend, to put up with all the travel and the lack of face time. There's often interest in who I'm dating. I don't want to put someone through that if it's not going to be a thing." "I'm certainly looking for the one. I don't want to be this person with a history of short to medium-term relationships."

Take a look at Chris' dating history, from past flings, exes to his rumoured current girlfriend.

Sarah has denied that she is dating Chris. Channel 10

Sarah Harris

Have Sarah Harris and Dr. Chris Brown become romantically involved?

According to the Daily Telegraph sources, Sarah had allegedly 'fallen' for the vet.



It remains unclear how the pair met.

However Chris' former gig on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Australia featured on the same network - Channel 10 - as Sarah's program, The Project.

However, Chris will officially be moving over to Channel Seven in July.



It is believed Chris is dating model Brooke Meredith, but the pair are rarely spotted in public together, and given Chris' value on privacy, their relationship status remains unknown.



Meanwhile, Sarah separated from her husband of six years Tom Ward in 2021.

Unfortunately for fans, as quickly as rumours of their romance spread, it was put to a stop, Sarah herself revealing on the Kyle and Jackie O Show that she was in fact single, telling the hosts "Oh My God No!" when asked directly if she and Chris were dating.

Brooke and Chris have kept their relationship under wraps. Instagram

Brooke Meredith

Chris is currently dating stunning Sydney model Brooke Meredith.

The pair were first rumoured to be dating in April 2020 after being photographed looking loved-up while shopping together at Bunnings.



"They looked very much like a couple," an onlooker told our sister publication Woman's Day at the time.

"She was giggling as she wandered the aisles with Chris. They were buying mops and brooms."



In 2021, it was rumoured that Chris and Brooke, 29, were self-isolating together in the I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! host's $5.8m Clovelly home.



Chris and Brooke have done their best to keep their romance under wraps.

The pair don't post pictures of each other on social media and have never been photographed together at red-carpet events.



Their last public appearance was in February 2022 as Chris dropped off his girlfriend for a flight at Sydney airport.



Brooke is the founder and editor-in-chief of her own magazine, A Conscious Collection.

On the side, she also runs a boutique creative agency, Studio ACC, and does some modelling and paid influencer work for brands including Rebel Sport, Dior and Mercedes Benz.

Kendall also worked in television. Instagram

Kendall Bora

Chris has romantically linked to Bondi-based project manager Hannah Thomas and Home and Away actress Kassandra Clementi in 2014.



However, in September 2016 the I'm A Celeb host met Kendall Bora, an executive producer at Weekend Today back in September 2016 whom he began dating that year.



"I always find the interest in her surprising," he told the Wentworth Courier in 2018.



"I guess I am fairly private and I have always been that way… I've never really spoken about relationships a whole lot, I've always kept that to myself."



The couple called it quits in 2018 and Kendall is now married to Weekend Sunrise star Matt Doran.

Liv was already working in the media prior to dating Chris. Channel 10

Liv Phyland

In the latter half of 2018, Chris was spotted with The Loop star Liv Phyland and the romance rumours soon followed, especially considering the pair both worked together to film The Living Room.



The pair reportedly dated for a year and Chris was by Liv's side when she was hospitalised to have her appendix removed, but the pair eventually called it quits.



At the 2019 Melbourne Cup, Liv told Woman's Day they were still "really good friends".

Kassandra is now dating an American! Instagram

Kassandra Clementi

The former Home and Away star was rumoured to be in a relationship with Chris from 2014 to 2015.

The pair were spotted together in numerous paparazzi photos during their romance.



The former couple was notoriously private and kept their relationship off social media entirely.



However, Kassandra moved on and announced her engagement to American actress Jacqueline Toboni in August 2021.

But the pair have since split and in August 2022 Kassandra shared a photo of herself snuggling up with American animal welfare worker Dan McKernan.

