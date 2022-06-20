John (right) says he would love to work with Lisa (left) again. New Idea

“It’s a bit fantastical and spiritual,” he tells New Idea. “It’s set in a retirement village originally set up by a comedian for ageing actors. We did a reading of it two weeks ago, and it was great. Everybody loved it.”

With a brilliant stage and screen career stretching over 50 years, John has brought together his favourite acting legends to share his haunted retirement village in the new show, Home To Roost.

They include A Country Practice star Shane Porteous, Kingswood Country’s Lex Marinos, comedy king Max Gillies and, of course, his old Blue Heelers co-star Lisa.

John and Lisa, as Tom Croydon and Maggie Doyle, on the hit show. Seven

“The good thing about ageing is I have all these people who have been friends for the past 50 years working in the industry,” laughs John, who recently toured NSW in a play called Mono with TV legend Noeline Brown.

Fans will be overjoyed at the prospect of John reuniting with Lisa 28 years after the first episode of Blue Heelers aired on Seven – and 20 years after Lisa’s character was gunned down on the popular Australian drama.

Lisa won four Gold Logies for her portrayal of Constable Maggie Doyle, while John picked up one for himself after being nominated a total of nine times for the Gold Logie for his role as Sergeant Tom Croydon.