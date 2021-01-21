We farewelled the beloved cast in 2006. Supplied

The actors played out a script in the parts of their original characters, but the question of whether we could see them return for real, remains.

Speaking to New Idea recently, Ditch, who played Evan Jones on the show and now appears on Home And Away, revealed a reboot could be closer than we think.

"I wouldn't say no to anything. I absolutely loved doing that show," he tells.

"I get messages most weeks from fans of the show who still want to ask questions about it.

"People have such fondness for Blue Heelers that I wouldn't put it off the table. If all the cards fell in the right way – I think it would certainly need a big reboot – but I wouldn't put it off the table."

The cast reunited via video call. KIIS FM

Ditch spoke of the special place his Blue Heelers character holds in his heart during an interview with TV WEEK in 2017.

"The role of Evan Jones will always be very special to me. I got stopped on the street in New York – someone wanted to talk to me about the show. And I'm constantly getting messages about it.

"It was a hard-working cast and crew and, in terms of my career, it really put me on the map. I still catch up with a few of the cast members. We saw John Wood for his 70th birthday. It's a very tight family."

