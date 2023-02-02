Instagram

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph about his big network shake-up, Brown said, "I'm not entirely sure my old access pass works but once we get over that hurdle and I'm back from the jungle, I can't wait to sink my teeth into some exciting new projects in the second half of the year and beyond with Seven."

"We are very pleased to welcome Chris back to Seven. It's been too long," Seven West Media boss James Warburton told the Daily Telegraph.

WATCH: Dr Chris Brown responds to 'small penis' rumours

Staring as a 'TV vet' Dr Chris Brown has managed to add variety to his career with roles that don't see him call on his vet knowledge -but his first passion is still in his life as he works the occasional shift at Bondi Junction Veterinary Hospital.

He starts officially at Seven on July 1, with announcements on what these "exciting new projects" will be, to come.