“If this news hasn't made you sit up with your ears on high alert, we're searching for families and individuals who are looking for their dream doggo and to be a part of the fun,” the message stated.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to comment on the network’s news, with one fan writing: “This is awesome,” while another added: “Looking forward to the show.”

Speaking about his new role to TV Blackbox, Dr Chris revealed that the show’s upcoming release couldn’t be more appropriate – what with the ongoing pandemic forcing people to remain indoors.

“If the last 12 months have taught us anything, it’s that the pure joy, companionship and Zoom call cameos a furry family member can bring us is priceless,” Dr Chris said.

“So I can’t wait to help bring the stories of brave rescue doggos as they embark on the most important journey of their lives; into their forever homes. Prepare to let your love for these dogs off the leash,” he added.

The show, which is reportedly based on the UK version of the same name, will follow the journey of the Animal Welfare League carers as they match the pups with loving families.

Animal Welfare League NSW CEO Mark Slater told the publication that he is excited to be partnering with the program, which will hopefully see an increase in love for dogs and animals.

“We believe that millions of Australians will contribute towards a kinder and compassionate society through this opportunity,” Mark said.

“We will take the time to work hand-in-hand with an established rescue shelter to match you with the best dog for you or your family,” the website states.

“This is an opportunity for you to tell your story and help us show people how these beautiful animals can be the perfect pet when matched with the right owners.”

The Dog House Australia is coming soon to Channel 10.