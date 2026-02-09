EXCLUSIVE: Hunger Games’ Joseph Zada reveals Liam Hemsworth’s advice about joining franchise

Joseph Zada has revealed what Liam Hemsworth told him about joining The Hunger Games franchise.

Australian actor Joseph, 20, was cast as Haymitch Abernathy in the upcoming prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping, portraying a younger version of the character brought to life by Woody Harrelson.

The Hunger Games is a beloved franchise, and fellow Aussie Liam Hemsworth was there to support Joseph upon his casting, having famously starred as Gale Hawthorne in the original trilogy.

Speaking to Joseph exclusively at the 2026 AACTA Awards, we asked him if he received any advice from the former leads about entering Suzanne Collins’ fandom.

“I’ve been able to speak to them after the fact,” he replied. “I met Liam the other day, and he was so lovely. Everyone has just been so excited.”

Joseph also reflected on the “pinch-me” moment where he got the call telling him that he had been cast, which only came in a mere 12 hours before the public announcement.

“I think when I first got the call telling me I’d got that role was a little bit like pinching myself for months, really. Just being on set with that calibre of talent from crew to cast was really something,” he gushed.

“I told everyone [that I’d been cast] straight away, but also, I found out 12 hours before it was announced, and I wasn’t told it was being announced, so I wasn’t even able to tell anyone!

“Then my phone just went crazy.”

Liam starred as Gale in the original trilogy alongside Jennifer Lawrence.

What is The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping?

Joseph will be taking on the lead role as Haymitch in Sunrise on the Reaping, which is slated for release in November 2026.

The movie will follow a 16-year-old Haymitch as he enters the 50th annual Hunger Games, 24 years before he becomes Katniss Everdeen’s mentor.

He will star alongside Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Elle Fanning as a young Effie Trinket and Maya Hawke as Wiress.

Jesse Plemons will also take on the role of Plutarch Heavensbee, while Ralph Fiennes will star as President Snow in the hotly-anticipated film.

Jennifer Lawrence, who rose to fame as Katniss in the original trilogy, has also been confirmed to return in the prequel alongside Josh Hutcherson, who portrayed Peeta Mellark.

The nature of their cameos has been kept tightly under wraps, but as book readers know, their characters briefly appear alongside Haymitch in a flash-forward in the epilogue.