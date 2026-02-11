EXCLUSIVE: Claudia Karvan reflects on “bittersweet” ending of Bump

Claudia Karvan and Angus Sampson have reflected on the “bittersweet” ending of their smash TV series Bump.

The Australian family drama, created by Claudia and Kelsey Munro, finished its five-series run on Boxing Day 2024, but returned for a final farewell in the form of Bump: A Christmas Film, which was released in 2025.

Now, the show is well and truly over, and creator Claudia, 53, admitted it was “bittersweet” to say goodbye to her beloved Bump family.

“It’s sad, it’s bittersweet,” she exclusively told New Idea at the 2026 AACTA Awards.

“The Christmas movie was the best ending. We’re really grateful that we got to do that, and it went really well! People really enjoyed it.”

Claudia Karvan and Angus Sampson have reflected on the ending of Bump. (Credit: Getty)

Angus, 46, who played Dom Chalmers in Bump, described the 2025 Christmas movie as the “perfect way” to wrap up the “beautiful” series, before joking that he’d miss the pay cheque.

“It’s a huge loss, and there’s a hole, not only emotionally but in my diary, and my bank balance,” he quipped.

“It’s bittersweet, but it’s like that thing where you go to Christmas, and you resent having to go and see the people who have named you as a child, and then afterwards, you’re grateful for having done it, and then you miss them. Then you go back again and only remember the negative things.”

“[The movie] was the perfect way to wrap up that beautiful thing that was Bump,” he continued, taking a more serious tone.

“We only came to do it because people wanted it, and the great joy for me was that I got to meet all these incredible creatives in front of and behind the camera, and I’ve got them for life now, it’s very special.”

Claudia joked that she “can’t get rid of him” before admitting that the proudest moment of her career so far was Bump‘s hugely successful run.

“Genuinely, the proudest moment [of my career] is five series and a Christmas movie,” she shared.

“It’s not a moment, but just the fact that we had that longevity and still love each other and collaborated together, and the relationships endured. I’m not being cynical or making a joke, I’m going to be serious, that is the proudest moment.”

Bump ran for five seasons and a Christmas movie. (Credit: Stan)

The comedy series followed teenagers Oly (Nathalie Morris) and Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr) as they unexpectedly welcome a child, watching them navigate school along with parenthood.

Their extended families also play a huge part in the series, with Claudia starring as Oly’s mother, Angie Davis.

Bump‘s final series jumped forward in time and saw Oly and Santi welcome their second child together, all while Angie is battling cancer.

The series poignantly ends with Angie’s death, leaving viewers completely heartbroken.

But fans were able to see Angie one last time in the Christmas movie, which took place shortly before she died in episode nine.

