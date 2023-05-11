Chris has been a familiar face on the ten network for more than a decade. Channel 10

Excitingly, it seems like casting is now underway for the unnamed renovation show, Endemol Shine Australia recently opening a casting call for enthusiastic contestants wanting to win a "life-changing" cash prize.

According to the call, participants will have to chance to transform their home into a "luxurious abode" for free, with no professional building or trade experience necessary.

Given this, we can't help but wonder if only homeowners will be eligible to participate?

But as rumours of his first hosting gig at the network being an undisclosed renovation show continue to swirl, it is important to note that the network has still kept any details relating to the work Dr. Chris will be doing at the network hush-hush, at least for now.

Chris is returning to his roots at Channel Seven. Pictured here on the set of Harry's Practice in 2003 with co host Katrina Warren

As the news of his jump to Seven became public, Seven West Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer James Warburton said the network was "very pleased" to welcome Chris back into the fold, and that it had been "too long."

"Chris is one of the most popular and recognised people on Australian TV, bringing warmth, intelligence, and a great sense of humour to everything he does. We can't wait to have him on board and to announce the great new content he will star in."