One production source exclusively tells New Idea that beloved host, Daryl Somers, almost quit the show.

“At one stage, it did look like Daryl was going to jump ship. He was worried no live audience would make it tough for him to bring his energy,” says a source, who notes his apprehension was “purely out of a deep love for the show”.

The insider says Daryl, an Aussie TV icon, is a master at off-the-collar jokes and quick wit – something a dial-in audience would not allow for.

Interestingly, Channel 7 is said to have had a “long list of backups” just in case Daryl did get cold feet – including former host, Daniel MacPherson. Dan replaced Daryl on the original series in 2008.

The new season is expected to air in 2022. It will feature a string of returning celebs, as well as wildcard newbies.

