“At one stage, it did look like Daryl was going to jump ship. He was worried no live audience would make it tough for him to bring his energy,” says a source, who notes his apprehension was “purely out of a deep love for the show”.
The insider says Daryl, an Aussie TV icon, is a master at off-the-collar jokes and quick wit – something a dial-in audience would not allow for.
Interestingly, Channel 7 is said to have had a “long list of backups” just in case Daryl did get cold feet – including former host, Daniel MacPherson. Dan replaced Daryl on the original series in 2008.
The new season is expected to air in 2022. It will feature a string of returning celebs, as well as wildcard newbies.
