Angie Kent. Instagram

Angie Kent

Former Bachelorette and Gogglebox star Angie Kent will be hitting the dance floor once more, after she first appeared on season 17 in 2020 of Dancing With The Stars.

"If we can dance as well as how awkward I am and how much smack we talk…then we are in for a solid shot!" she said on Instagram.

Anthony Koutoufides. Instagram

Anthony Koutoufides

Season 5 winner Anthony Koutoufides is back for another chance to take the mirror ball trophy home, after making his debut on the dance floor in 2006.

"15 years ago I had one of the greatest experiences of my life and now I have the privilege of doing it all again with the very talented @jessraffa.dancefit as my dance partner," the AFL star said on Instagram.

"This will certainly test the old body but looking forward to the challenge again. Bring it on!!"

Bridie Carter. Getty

Bridie Carter

Actress Bridie Carter is ready to heat up the dance floor after she won season 7 in 2007, where she left the judges in total awe of her final dance.

Will she be able to take home the win once more? We'll just have to wait and see!

Cameron Daddo. Getty

Cameron Daddo

Coming in as one of the season's wildcards is none other than actor Cameron Daddo, who is set to shake things up on the dance floor.

"Challenge myself? Don’t mind if I do!! Nothing like stepping into a world I know NOTHING about! @dancingau #dancingAU @channel7 oh yes, stay with me here, there’ll be plenty of giggles and adventures," he said on Instagram.

Courtney Act. Instagram

Courtney Act

Also looking to claim victory is entertainer Courtney Act, who first appeared on season 16 in 2019.

"I’m doing All Stars… Dancing With The Stars All Stars that is! @joshuakeefedancer and I are rip-roaring and ready to take to the d-floor!" she said on Instagram.

David Rodan. Instagram

David Rodan

Former AFL player David Rodan won the trophy during his stint on season 14 in 2014, and now he's back to reclaim the winning title.

"Time to dust of the dancing shoes and get back on the d-floor! Pumped to be joining the cast of @dancingau All Stars," he said on Instagram.

"There’s an incredible line up of past winners, finalists and wild cards = very tough competition. Just hoping these old knees hold up."

Deni Hines. Getty

Deni Hines

Music artist Deni Hines is another wild card for the 2022 season of Dancing With The Stars, and is ready to show these All Stars what she's got.

"Ooh how exciting....can't wait to bust some moves," she said on Instagram.

Grant Denyer. Instagram

Grant Denyer

TV personality and season 4 winner Grant Denyer is back after 15 years, where he took home the mirror ball trophy in 2006.

"In 2006 I fell over the finish line in 1st place, so get ready to see me squirt WD40 into my joints and hit the D-floor in the biggest comeback no one asked for," he said on Instagram.

Kris Smith. Instagram

Kris Smith

Model and TV presenter Kris Smith is coming in as a wildcard to the dance floor, and will fight to prove he has what it takes to win.

"Having never danced a step in my life, why did I think this was a good idea? 🕺🏽🤣…. @siobhanlpower you have a tough task ahead teaching me to dance…" he said on Instagram.

Kylie Gillies. Instagram

Kylie Gillies

The Morning Show co-host Kylie Gillies is back after she first danced her way through season 9 in 2009.

"Once more ‘round the dance floor hey?," she said on Instagram. "12 years after stepping onto the shiny Dancing With The Stars stage ..it’s time to do it all again on All-Stars."

"Older? You bet. Wiser? Probably not. Excited? 1000%," she added.

Olympia Valance. Getty

Olympia Valance

Actress Olympia Valance will be putting her best foot forward this season, where she first appeared the dance floor on season 16 in 2019.

Ricki-Lee. Instagram

Ricki-Lee

Singer-songwriter Ricki-Lee showed what she was made of back on season 14 in 2014, and now she's ready to do it all over again.

"I’m coming for that mirror ball 🏆 After coming 7th on Idol & 3rd on DWTS in 2014…I’m hoping this upward trend continues & I can actually win something for once in my life 🤣🤣🤣 Let’s go get this @jarrydbyrne," she said on Instagram.

Rob Mills. Instagram

Rob Mills

After finishing second last back in 2009 on season 9, actor and entertainer Rob Mills said he's back and he's got something to prove.

"If I’m going to be Musical Theatre’s Rob Mills, I want that triple-threat title," he said on Instagram.

Sam Mac (right). Instagram

Sam Mac

Another wildcard entrant for this season is Sunrise weatherman Sam Mac, who will show Australia and the judges what he's got on the dance floor.