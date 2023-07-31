We couldn't be happier for Sonia! Getty

"Thankyou so much. I cannot, I cannot, I cannot believe that. I have to compose myself, I am not used to being on TV Week," she began her speech when accepting the Gold Logie.

"It really...This is so weird. To have you present it Daryl, I have been so lucky I have worked with some absolute legends in the business and some great people and my fellow nominees."

"I want to thank all the people who work on Dancing with the Stars, all the people who work on The Voice, all the people who work on Big Brother, my mum, Deb, happy birthday for tomorrow. My brother, of course, Craig, and my daughter Maggie and if my dad was here he would just be so proud and this is really for him."

"I don't know what else to say. So many people to thank and so little time. I will be sending out apology letters to everybody that I haven't thanked tonight. Go and party, have a good time. Thankyou, thankyou."

Sonia was a vision in purple at the 2023 TV Week Logie Awards Getty

Sonia is known as the "hardest working woman on Australian television" for a reason.

Her enviable work ethic - award-winning, you could say - comes down to her life at home during her teen years.

"I had a part-time job when I was 13, I worked in a fruit shop, then I worked at Coles," she recalled to our sister publication TV Week.

"My parents drummed into me that rewards don't come unless you put the work in. You create your own luck."

"And I do feel I've been very lucky. I've been privileged to be given the opportunity to host these shows which are global franchises. They're big investments by the network," she added.

Sonia was also nominated for the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter earlier in the night however that award was won by the always charming, effortlessly talented Tony Armstrong.

We are sure that Sonia will be celebrating her exciting win with partner Craig and beloved daughter Maggie!