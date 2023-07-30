The 2023 TV WEEK Logie Awards red carpet: All the best photos
Glitz, glamour, and a whole lot of gorgeous gowns! We could only be talking about the 63rd TV Week Logie Awards, of course.
Television's night of nights returns, with the prestigious event kicking off at The Star Sydney at 7:30pm on Sunday July 30.
While we wait to find out which of our favourite stars will win big - and count down until the moment the 2023 Gold Logie Winner is crowned - we can sit back, relax, and take in the sigh of some stunning red carpet gowns and dapper suits.
Sonia Kruger shares her Gold Logie Award campaign stategy.
As always, the stars promised to deliver iconic looks on the night of the Logies.
"You want to keep it fresh every year, to try to find something that's different from anything else you've done before," Gold nominee Sonia Kruger revealed ahead of the big night.
Sonia, who works with stylist Natalie De Martin, is sure to have one of the most memorable looks from this year's event.
In 2022, Cinderall-inspired ball gowns won the red carpet as stars stepped out for the event for the first time in three years. We can't wait to see what everyone is wearing this year!
Stay tuned for all the best red carpet moments - live from The Logies with the TV Week team.