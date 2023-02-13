Which is why the new host of The Project was left more than blindsided when Chris announced he was jumping ship to their biggest rival, Channel Seven.

During their years working together at Network 10, Sarah Harris and Chris Brown haven’t just been colleagues, they’ve become great friends.

The “novelty” over her new job is “starting to wear thin” for Sarah, as the single mum of two battles with the Sydney to Melbourne commute.

With ratings for The Project continuing to plummet, Chris could have been just the saviour the line-up needed.

“Chris and Sarah are a match made in TV heaven,” a TV insider tells New Idea. “They’ve got great chemistry and have worked well alongside each other in the past.”

Moving to the current affairs program would have been just the ticket to keep Chris, 44, on the struggling network’s payroll too.