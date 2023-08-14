Dr Chris stunned Australia when he jumped ship from Ten to Seven earlier this year! Instagram/Channel Seven

Speaking with Yahoo Lifestyle, Scotty Cam had some harsh words for Chris, who has become his reno reality tv host rival.

"Stay off my turf, Browny!," Scotty joked before adding: "Chris is a great mate of mine, and good luck to him."

"Competition is healthy and if his show rates reasonably well, that means people are still interested in this style of television. As soon as they stop watching other shows or our show, then that's the end of that style."

Scotty is every bit the good sport Channel Nine

True to his good nature, the seasoned host went on to add that he wished Chris good luck in his new career opportunity.

The 60-year-old also revealed that he would never wish "bad luck" upon anyone working in the television industry because he knew from firsthand experience how difficult it was to succeed!

"We don't want them to beat us if they go head to head, but we don't want them to dismally fail. I know what it's like."