“They both have real feelings for each other, and nothing has stopped that, even being in different cities most of the time,” the insider confirms. “This is a very serious relationship, certainly on Robert’s side.”

With Rorie already meeting the Irwin clan, we’re told Robert got the “full approval” from the Ledger clan, including Rorie’s mum, and Heath’s sister, Kate and her husband Nathan.

“They all genuinely like him,” the insider says. “Robert was nervous, but that actually won him points. He’s an incredibly humble bloke, despite growing up in the spotlight, and he actually reminds them of Heath a bit.”

Of course, Robert got his father-in-law’s blessing months ago. When the couple first went public with their relationship, Rorie’s father, Nathan informed the Daily Mail Australia that the new relationship had his seal of approval.

An insider says the couple are “crazy for each other.” New Idea

And when the publication asked if he approved of Rorie and Robert's relationship, he responded: “Of course, absolutely.”



